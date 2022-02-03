Patricia B. Barthel

Patricia "Pat" B. Barthel, age 78, of Princeton and formerly Norwood Young America, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Cambridge Medical Center in Cambridge.
Memorial service 7:00 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. Gathering of family and friends held prior to the service beginning at 4:00 PM. Interment in the Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
Patricia "Pat" Bernedette Servaty was born July 23, 1943 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Clarence and Ilene (Anderson) Servaty. She was united in marriage with James Barthel on August 11, 1962.
Family was always priority for Pat and providing a comfortable home for them brought much joy to her.
She loved flowers, gardening, cooking and baking for family and friends. She was known for her "green buns," She also loved spending time with family and friends playing cards. Pat loved nature and watching the birds and critters out of the window. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband James Barthel; parents Clarence and Ilene Servaty; brother Larry Servaty.
Patricia is survived by her loving family: children Dave (Connie) Barthel of Nowthen, Dan (Jolene) Barthel of Norwood Young America, Denise (Tim) Wolter of Remer, Doug (Melissa) Barthel of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Brandon (Sonja) Barthel, Alissa Barthel, Justin Barthel, Katelyn (Brandon) Hershey, Brittney Wolter, Aiden Barthel, Emmitt Barthel, Fallon Barthel; great grandchildren Malia, Camden and Kinley; many other brothers and sisters, relatives and friends, especially her brother Jerry, who took good care of her during her time of need.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
