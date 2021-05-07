Patricia A. Flusemann, age 91, of Norwood Young America passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Emerald Crest of Victoria. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 East First St) in Waconia with Chaplain Helmar Heckel as officiant. Visitation to follow from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Ascension Catholic Cemetery. Patricia Ann Flusemann was born July 30, 1929 in Nashwauk, MN, the daughter of Jacob and Mary (Wirtz) Specht. Patricia “Pat” or Patsy (as her siblings, nieces and nephews called her) grew up on the Iron Range region of northern Minnesota. She moved to Norwood in her late teens to assist her brother and his wife with child care. Pat met the love of her life at a bonfire party at one of the neighbor’s of the Flusemann farm. Six months later Pat married Harlen in a double wedding with her sister on October 9, 1948. Together Pat and Harlen were blessed with three children. During Patricia’s lifetime, she helped Harlen on the farm and held a variety of other jobs. She worked as a bartender and cook at Pat’s Place in Bongards. Pat then worked at the Bongards Creamery for 12-15 years. After leaving the creamery, she worked at a flower shop, for YA Corporation, and also did alterations for The Village in Waconia. Pat and Harlen moved off the farm in 1981 and moved to a house in Young America. They lived there until 1998 when they moved to Country Cove, then to Peace Villa and eventually to The Harbor. After Harlen’s death in September, Pat moved to Emerald Crest Memory Care in Victoria. She was loved by all the staff there, so much so that they affectionately called her grandma Pat. Pat enjoyed spending time at the lake, music, dancing, painting with water colors, baking, bowling and sewing. Above all, she cherished visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with family. She was always friendly, sweet, caring and loving. Patricia was preceded in death by her father and mother Jacob and Mary Specht; husband Harlen; brothers John (Audrey) Specht, Raymond (Shirley) Specht, Jacob (Marie) Specht, Vernon (Felicia) Specht, Louis (Nina) Specht, Herbert (Pat) Specht; sisters Loretta (Bev) Lane, Vi (Bob) Walior, Evelyn (Ray) Brueske, Marie (Charles) Metzer. Patrica is survived by her loving family: children Dan (Linda) Flusemann of Norwood Young America, Micci (Bill) Bohnen of Norwood Young America, Peggy Flusemann and fiance Chris Siverhus of Plato; grandchildren Becky (Spencer) Kelly, Amy (Craig) Jongerius, Andy Flusemann, Teresa (Nate) Morse, Halie (Scott) Meuwissen, Kayla Teubert, Blake Teubert; great-grandchildren Zoey and Sophie Kelly, Max and Mila Jongerius, Skyler, Austin, and Carter Morse, Henry and Miles Meuwissen; brother Dick (Rose) Specht; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
