Pamela M. Kusske, age 80 of Long Lake, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Haven Homes in Maple Plain. Memorial Service Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (2060 CR 6) in Long Lake. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Interment Union Cemetery in Long Lake. Pamela was born on September 13, 1940 in Watertown, the daughter of Glen and Vivian (Elberg) Carlson. On June 23, 1962, Pamela was united in marriage to Harold Kusske at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. Pam was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. Caring for her family was her greatest joy and highest priority. For years, Pam cared for other children and cleaned homes which allowed her the flexibility to be there when her children arrived home each day. Pam delighted in serving the church and others. She volunteered at her church for many years with the nursery, alter care and with teaching Sunday School. Pam was a tremendous cook and baker and often lavished her goodies on others. To her family, Pam was a treasure. Her love for her family was evident in everything she did. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Pam’s children considered her one of their best friends. She left a legacy of love that will be dearly missed. Pamela was preceded in death by her son Bryce; parents Glen and Vivian Carlson. Pamela is survived by her loving family: husband Harold; children Tamara (Daniel) Hebiesen of Iowa, Grant (Roxanne) Kusske of Mayer, Barton Kusske and Julie Maas-Kusske of Maple Plain; grandchildren Jacob Hebeisen, Jessica Hebeisen, Jennifer (Justin) Bittenbender, Brittani (Shaun) Bauer, Adam Kusske, Andrew Kusske; great-grandchildren Harley and Finn Bauer, Pearl Ann Wittmer; sister Susan (Lyle) Westermann of Watertown; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Craig (Diane) Kusske of Silver Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.