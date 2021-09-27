Orville J. Hecksel

Orville "O.J." J. Hecksel, age 73 of St. Bonifacius, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church (17725 53rd St.) of Hollywood Township, New Germany with Rev. Dean Mahlum as officiant. Visitation 4-7:00 PM Wednesday at the Johnson Funeral Home and Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Orville Jerome Hecksel was born March 8, 1948 in Watertown, the son of Jerome and Stella (Kassulker) Hecksel. Orville was baptized as an infant and had confirmed his faith in the Lord as a young adult both at St. John Lutheran Church of Hollywood Township. He grew up on the family farm in rural Watertown. Orville was a graduate of Mayer Lutheran High School.
Orville's love was being outdoors. He had farmed for many years and was also employed as a truck driver. When not working he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was especially proud of his Kawasaki trike. Orville was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church where he had served on church council, was a choir member, Dartball team member, and helped with the annual pork chop dinner. He loved his church and his strong faith was an example for those who knew him.
Orville cherished the time with his grandchildren and loved every opportunity to attend their activities. He will be remembered for his kind, sweet, positive and supportive nature.
Orville is preceded in death by his parents Jerome and Stella Hecksel; brother Virgil Hecksel.
Orville is survived by his loving family: fiance Cathy Duffney; children Josh (Heidi) Hecksel of St. Michael, Katie (Jeremy) Duerr of Winona, Emily (Jason Peterson) Hecksel of Excelsior, Zach Hecksel and fiancé Emilee Ward; grandchildren Tyler and Owen Hecksel, Ellie, Tristan and Asher Duerr, Stella and Emerson Peterson; sister LaVonne (Richard) Hoese of New Hope; sister-in-law Mavis Hecksel of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as casket bearers Orville's grandchildren.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.