Orville Adolph Dietel, age 90, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his home at The Haven in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Funeral services held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment following at the Ferguson Cemetery in rural Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Mitchell Nelson Reader: Debbie Dettmann Special Music: “I Love To Tell The Story,” “Amazing Grace,” “Just As I Am,” “Softly and Tenderly” Honorary Casket Bearer: Allan Klobe, Orville Bachmann Casket Bearers: David Dettmann, Thomas Dietel, Bob Rocheleau, Bill Bohnen, Denis Luedtke, Victor Buss Orville Adolph Dietel was born on October 1, 1930, in Camden Township, Carver County, Minnesota. He was the son of August and Augusta (Weimann) Dietel. Orville was baptized as an infant on November 2, 1930, by Rev. E. U. Haferman and was later confirmed on April 2, 1944, by Rev. J. H. Bunge both at Friedens (County Line) Church in rural Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Orville attended eight years of schooling in a one room school house in District 50, the Smith Lake School, in Camden Township and graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America with the Class of 1948. Orville stayed home on the family farm with his sister, Marie, and later purchased the farm. In the spring of 1968, he sold the farm, but kept acreage on the east side of Smith Lake to build a new home. In the meantime, he worked part time for the Henry Schneewind masonry crew. On February 1, 1969, he was employed by Bongards Creameries remaining there for 28 years, retiring on February 3, 1997. Orville moved to The Harbor in Norwood Young America in 2015, at the age of 85. He was a lifelong member of Friedens (County Line) Church in rural Norwood Young America. Orville enjoyed outdoor life, walking, fishing, gardening, yard work, feeding the birds and nature in general. In his spare time, he would help out neighbors and friends with their field work and other projects. He also loved to tinker with things; if it didn’t work, he had to see if he couldn’t fix it. Orville passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his home at The Haven in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, at the age of 90 years, 3 months and 13 days. Blessed be his memory. Orville was preceded in death by his parents, August and Augusta Dietel; sister, Marie Dietel. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ferguson Cemetery or Friedens County Line Church, 780 Barnes Lake Drive, Norwood Young America, MN 55397. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
