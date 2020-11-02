Norman L. Delin, age 81, of Waconia, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Norman was born April 8, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Roy and Bertha (Irwin) Delin. After graduating from Washburn High in 1957, Norman attended the University of Minnesota where he first pursued medicine. However, after spending a year abroad in Austria and becoming fluent in German, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education with a focus on German and Social Studies. While teaching at Roosevelt High School, he met Nancy J. Robertson, the love of his life. Norman and Nancy were united in marriage June 12, 1965 at Calvary Baptist Church in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Norman spent many years teaching German and was a wonderful teacher. After 25 years of teaching, Norman went back to school, attending St. Mary’s University to pursue medicine in the field of Respiratory Therapy. He had a stellar bedside manner with many requesting his care. He retired at the age of 70. Norman was a present day Renaissance man. He was an accomplished cellist and singer, a watercolor painter, an avid reader, world traveler, and enjoyed being out in nature. He was physically active playing tennis, cross-country skiing, ice skating, roller blading, hiking, and biking. These were all things he loved, but Norman’s favorite pastime were days spent with his family. Norman’s later years were marked with a good deal of suffering. In 2007, he was widowed after his wife Nancy passed away from pancreatic cancer. A year later, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. In 2010, he married Barbara Zebell and after four years of marriage, she passed away. However, this suffering gave Norman an incredible platform in which to share the hope that was within him. By God’s grace, Norman became a Christian in his mid-30’s and made it his goal from that time on to share his faith with a gentle boldness with anyone and everyone. One didn’t have to spend too much time with him before hearing about his faith in Christ. His life verse was Romans 8:28 which says, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.” Norman was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; parents, Roy and Bertha Delin; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Truman and Janice Robertson; his second wife Barb; and his twin brother Stephen Delin. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Heather and Paul Haas of Roseville and Jennie and Jay Tainter of Burnsville; grandchildren Elizabeth (Haas) and Mauricio Do Carmo, James, Jacob, Meredith, Gwendolyn Haas, Owen, and Olivia Tainter; great-grandchildren Lucas and Caleb Do Carmo; brother and sister-in-law Greg and Ayla Delin of Istanbul, Turkey; cousins Geoff and Ruth Delin of Littleton, CO, Nancy (Delin) and Jeff Saslow of St. Louis Park, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ron and Sandy Robertson and Tom and Jean Robertson, all of McNaughton, WI, Paul and Jeri Robertson of West Bend WI, and Steve and Mary Robertson of Cedarburg WI; as well cousins; nieces, nephews; and other relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday, November 7 at 11 a.m. at Waterbrooke Christian Church (8725 Church Lake Blvd, Victoria, MN 55386) with Pastor Kevin Dibley officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment at Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery. Casket bearers Paul Haas, Jay Tainter, James Haas, Jacob Haas, Owen Tainter, Mauricio Do Carmo. For those who cannot attend, go to www.waterbrooke.church for the livestream of the service. The service will also be videotaped and linked on the church website. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
