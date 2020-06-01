Norman A. Benson

Norman Alfred Benson passed away peacefully into our Heavenly Father’s arms May 27, 2020. Born June 22, 1929 in Seaforth, MN to Alfred and Edna Benson (Marquardt), he attended school in Lucan and Vesta. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War (Sept. 1950 - June 1954) before being honorably discharged. He married his sweetheart, LaDonna Plath on September 26, 1956, spending 63 years together. He worked in St. Paul for Peterson Bros. Construction and Bethlehem Steel Company and later graduated from Lee’s Barber school in 1957. Norm barbered on the University of MN campus for 14 years before opening up his own barbershop in Bird Island, MN in 1971. Later, he worked at the Southern Minnesota Beet Plant as a boilerman for 4 years. Norm was active in his local home Lutheran churches as well as being an active member of the Bird Island Legion Post. He spent many years perfecting and sharing his wood carving craft and also enjoyed fishing, goose-hunting, gardening, barbecuing, fixing appliances and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind his wife LaDonna; children Jeff Benson (Ruth Bohm), Cindy Parkhurst (Jim), Brad Benson (Nancy Vankeulen); grandchildren Nick, Erin, Evan, Brandon, Natalie and Blake; sisters Betty Jeseritz, Audrey Wells, Vonnie Walsh and brothers, Lyle, Elvin, Stanley, Harvey, and Thomas. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister. Norm’s confirmation verse was Act 4:12 Neither is there salvation in any other for there is none other name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved. A family service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church with a gravesite service to be determined. Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia, MN. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
