Norma L. Willemsen

Norma Willemsen, age 86 of Norwood Young America, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at The Harbor in Norwood Young America. Funeral service was 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Paul’s Ev. Reformed Church (15470 CR 31) in Hamburg with Rev. Dan Schnabel as officiant. Interment was in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The service was also live-streamed on St. Paul’s Church Facebook page. Norma Lyla (Kroells) Willemsen was born February 17, 1934, the daughter of William G. and Elizabeth (Siegle) Kroells in Washington Lake Township of Sibley County. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Ev. Reformed Church of Hamburg on March 18, 1934 by Rev. Otto Vriesen. Norma later confirmed her faith at St. Paul’s Ev. Reformed Church, with Rev. Otto Vriesen as officiant. Norma attended rural grade school and graduated from the Central High School in Norwood Young America in 1952. She was united in marriage with Frankin D. Willemsen on June 18, 1953 at St. Paul’s Ev. Reformed Church by Rev. Otto Vriesen. Together they were blessed with four children. Norma lived life to the fullest and tried to enjoy every moment she could. Along with helping on the farm, Norma was a tremendous homemaker, who loved to cook and bake. She spent her free time painting ceramics, building things and crafting. She was active in her community and church. She taught Sunday School, helped with Vacation Bible School, was a 4-H leader and for many years was involved with the Young America Improvement Program, where she helped with planting flowers in town. Norma loved playing cards, dancing, boating and traveling with her husband and family. She was a huge Central Raiders fan and enjoyed all sports, especially the ones involving her grandchildren, whom she was immensely proud. Later in life, they moved a trailer to Dead Lake that became the cabin. They added additions and made it their special family gathering place, where the door was always open to everyone. Some of her most treasured moments were spent there. Norma’s life was centered around faith and family and she spent her life teaching the importance of that to them. She adored them and they her. With Isaiah 41:10 to memory, she lived a life without fear. Norma left a mark on this world and will be dearly missed until that glorious day when they will see each other once more. Norma is preceded in death by her husband Franklin; infant son David; parents William G. and Elizabeth Kroells; father-in-law and mother-in-law Otto and Lena Willemsen; brothers and sisters-in-law William P. and Marilyn Kroells, Rueben and Alice Kroells; two infant brothers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Kenneth Born, Lloyd and Merle Herd, Dick Lemke. Norma is survived by her loving family: son and daughter-in-law Dean and Jane Willemsen of Norwood Young America; daughters and sons-in-law Dona and Randy Herrmann of Norwood Young America, Dana and Mori Willemsen of Hamburg; grandchildren Joey (Laura) Herrmann, Mike (Cara) Herrmann, Laura (Tom) King, Whitney (Tony) Kley, Wes (Mackenzie) Willemsen, Brooke (Derek) Wilfahrt; great-grandchildren Sydney and Trevin Herrmann, Brielle and Isaac Herrmann, Kylee and Landon King, Nora and Beckett Kley, Decker Wilfahrt; step great-grandchildren Kirsten, Corrin and Kaelan Widmer; sisters-in-law Lorraine Born, Donna Lemke, Connie Kroells; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Serving as casket bearers were Norma’s grandchildren. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
