Norma Jean Domras age 73 of Mayer was taken home to Jesus on May 27, 2020 after being hospitalized in Florida for 3 months due to many complications from a blood clot. She put up a valiant fight to recover from surgery and get back home to her family but that was not in God's plans. Through all the suffering she endured, she never lost her faith in God. Public visitation to be held 4-7:00 PM Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Ave. N.) in Mayer. Social Distancing will be observed. Private family memorial service to be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless as officiant. Interment First Lutheran Cemetery in Glencoe. Norma was born to Hillard and Viola Bullert on June 24, 1946 in Glencoe, Minnesota. She grew up on a farm and always loved playing in the dirt. Gardening was her passion and her flower gardens were beautiful. She loved making arrangements and centerpieces. In 1963 Norma Bullert met Ralph Domras at the Pla-Mor Ballroom in Glencoe, Minnesota. Ralph asked her to dance and they fell in love. They were quite good dancers, especially polka dancing. On September 12, 1964 they became Mr. & Mrs. Domras and resided in Mayer, Minnesota. They raised 3 daughters Dawn, Danielle and Krista, and later were blessed with 4 grandchildren Alex, Jake, Tyler, and Ryan. She loved her grandchildren and had a special bond with each of them. Norma took her first job at the Glencoe High School where she graduated with honors in 1964. Later she was employed for many years at the Minnesota Extension Service in Carver County. Ralph and Norma retired in 2005 and loved fishing at their camper in Cass Lake in the summer and being in Florida for the winter. They had many hobbies and friends and truly loved retirement. Norma had many talents and was gifted in so many ways. She enjoyed baking and entertaining. She loved creating the bulletin for their church in Florida, painting baptismal sheep for Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer, and sewing Quilts of Valor for the military. Norma had an outgoing, bubbly personality. She was well loved and will be missed by all. Blessed be her memory. Norma is preceded in death by her parents Hillard & Viola Bullert, sister Marjorie Bullert, and Parents-in-law Raymond & Malinda Domras. Norma is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ralph Domras; daughters: Dawn (Joe) Dvorak of Mayer, Danielle (Bill) Modell of Shorewood, and Krista Schrom of Shorewood; grandchildren: Tyler Dvorak, Ryan Dvorak, Alex Modell, and Jake Modell; sister: Janet Visher of Glencoe; nephew: Kyle (Angela) Visher and their son Keegan; and many other loving relatives and friends.
