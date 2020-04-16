Norbert Ronald Bisek was born on June 8, 1940 in Cleveland, Minnesota to Ludvick and Margaret (Harty) Bisek. He grew up in Cleveland and graduated high school at the Weseca Agriculture School. Norbert married Sharon Lee Wilson on August 11, 1962, at the Church of the Nativity in Cleveland, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Le Sueur, Minnesota first, then later Norwood where they lived for 34 years, and raised their three children. Norb worked construction until being hired in 1966 by Eaton Char-Lyn, in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He worked in their maintenance department until he retired. After retirement, Norb and Sharon lived summers at their lake home on Platte Lake in Hillman, Minnesota and wintered in Green Valley, Arizona. Norb enjoyed many hobbies. Together Norb and Sharon did a lot of bicycling, they rode 4,000-5,000 miles a summer. They rode from Fargo to Winona, twice across Wisconsin, across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. They tried dog sledding in Ely, Minnesota for four days on one occasion, and they played a lot of golf. Norb also liked trap shooting. He also liked painting houses (only Norb would call that a hobby). He was always active in the Catholic Church. He had served on the Board, as treasurer, usher and grounds keeper. He donated countless pints of blood and plasma to the Red Cross. He enjoyed helping others. Whether you were family, friend, neighbor or just some one that needed a hand, Norb was everyone’s go to guy. He always knew what to do, how to fix anything, how to help anywhere he could and was very generous with time and talents to anyone he met. Norbert passed away as a victim of COVID 19, on April 1, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He had reached the age of 79 years, 8 months and 23 days. Survivors include daughter Shawn Bisek of Chaska, MN; sons Mike (Robi) Bisek of Bloomington, MN and Jeff (Dawn) Bisek of Shakopee, MN and Robin Bisek-Techam of Chaska; grandchildren Cole (Dana) Benkowski of Sparks, NV, Carter, Cameron and Cailey Benkowski of Norwood Young America, Matt (Michelle) Bisek of Astoria, OR, Jake (Katie) Bisek of Carver, MN, Cody Bisek of Chaska, Josh (Jaa) Bisek of Eden Prairie; five great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Frankie, Norah, Theo, and Max Bisek; brothers and sisters-in-law Ed (Sandie) Bisek, Jim (Cindy) Bisek; sisters and brothers-in-law Kathy (Roger) Heller, Patti (Tom) Stumpf and sister-in-law Wanda Wilson. Norbert was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sharon; parents Lud and Margaret Bisek; brothers Robert and John and sister Mary Stoffel; brother-in-law Randy Wilson. A Memorial Service is being planned for later this summer at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Hillman, Minnesota. Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cokato and Howard Lake, Minnesota, 320-286-2534
