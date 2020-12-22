Nell Phyllis Akre

Nell Phyllis (Pioske) Akre, age 86, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota. A Private Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Bongards, Minnesota, with interment following at the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Shuji Moriichi Special Music: Nell’s granddaughter, Morgan Meger ~ “Show Me Around” and “Christmas in Heaven” Hymns: “Amazing Grace” and “In The Garden” Nell Phyllis (Pioske) Akre was born on May 19, 1934, in Arlington, Minnesota. She was the daughter of August and Mary (Anderson) Pioske. Nell was baptized as an infant and later was confirmed in her Christian faith as a youth. She received her education in Arlington, Minnesota, until her Senior year when they moved to Brainerd, Minnesota, and graduated with the Brainerd High School Class of 1952. On September 11, 1954, Nell was united in marriage to Earle “Buzz” Edward Akre in Brainerd, Minnesota. Nell and Earle made their home in Jamestown, North Dakoka; Aubrey, Texas; Valencia, California; and Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Kim, Dawn, September and Earle. Nell and Earle shared over 54 years of marriage, until Earle passed away on November 8, 2008. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Nell worked at Young America Corporation in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, for many years as a business supervisor. Nell was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Bongards, Minnesota. As her ministry to the church, Nell served on the Women’s Guild, consistory board and the church council. Nell was also a member of Dahlgreen’s Ladies golf league. Nell enjoyed golfing, bowling, riding horses and ceramic art. Her true passion was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Nell passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota, at the age of 86 years, 6 months, and 27 days. Blessed be her memory. Nell is survived by her: children, Kim Joos and her husband John of Norwood Young America, MN, Dawn Dietz and her husband Scott of Glencoe, MN, September Meger and her husband Ron of LeSueur, MN, Earle Akre and his wife Rose of Glendale, AZ; grandchildren, Kristi Crump and her husband Daimen of Seattle, WA, Dr. Katherine Joos of Gainesville, TX, Amanda Shepherd of Haverhill, MA, Morgan Meger of Phoenix, AZ, Mariah Meger of Waseca, MN, Cody Akre of Phoenix, AZ, Benjamin Akre of Glendale, AZ; great-grandchildren, Jalea Crump, Nya Crump, Carter Dietz, Aaliyah Dietz; siblings, Lois Holmberg of Delano, MN, Daniel Pioske of Stanhope, WA, Mark Pioske and his wife Carol of Pine River, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Penny Akre of Lincolnton, GA, Jill Akre of Oceanside, CA, Alan Akre and his wife Cindy of Blaine, MN, Doug Fuhs of Bellingham, WA; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Nell is preceded in death by her parents, August and Mary Pioske; husband, Earle “Buzz” Akre; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earle and Evelyn Akre; grandson, Joshua Dietz; sisters, in infancy Mary Pioske, Anne Anderson and her husband Alan, Grace Fuhs; brother, Dennis Pioske; sister-in-law, Carol Pioske; brothers-in-law, Richard Holmberg, Randall Akre. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
