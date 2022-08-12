Neil A. Kirsch

Neil A. Kirsch, age 78, of Cologne passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Monday, August 15, 2022, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and 1 hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday, at the church. Private interment in the church cemetery.

