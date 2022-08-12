Neil A. Kirsch, age 78, of Cologne passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Monday, August 15, 2022, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and 1 hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday, at the church. Private interment in the church cemetery.
Neil Albin Kirsch was born June 8, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Othmar and Elvira (Ebert) Kirsch. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School and later graduated from Waconia High School. On May 8, 1971, Neil was united in marriage to Diane Monnens in Shakopee, MN.
Neil was a diligent worker; employed by Culligan for 41 years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, camping and gardening. He was a jack-of-all-trades who loved to tinker and tend to his yard. Neil was honored to be a member of the International Association of Machinists (IAM).
Of all his interests, Neil's heart belonged to his family. They meant the world to him and time spent with them was his greatest treasure. Above all, Neil's Catholic Faith was first in his life. He was a loyal, life-long member of the church and delighted in volunteering where he could.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents Othmar and Elvira Kirsch; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Betty Monnens; brothers-in-law Joseph Stacken and Mike Monnens.
Neil is survived by his loving family: wife Diane; children Jason Kirsch of Chaska, Kimberly (Matthew Grapengieser) Kirsch of Vancouver, BC, Lisa (Bob) Sonnenberg of Plato; grandchildren Olivia and Tatum Kirsch, Charles and Stanley Grapengieser, Raylan and Brant Sonnenberg; sisters and brothers-in-law Elizabeth Stacken of Waconia, MaryAnn and Robert Miller of Rockford, IL, Patricia and Lonnie Haase of Cedar, Suzanne and Dean Winkelmann of Cedar; brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Marie Kirsch of Waconia; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Jackie and John Schwartz of Shakopee, Dan and Deb Monnens of Shakopee, Deb and Win Mitchell of Northfield, Jean and Kurt Aslakson of Belle Plaine, LouAnn and Don Nelson of Hopkins, Joe Monnens of Chaska, Jeff and Tracy Monnens of Shakopee, Dave and Eva Monnens of Lakeville, Jim and Mary Monnens of Shakopee, Kristy Monnens of Shakopee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearer Jason Kirsch.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.