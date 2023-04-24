Nancy J. Swanson, age 80 of Waconia, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Funeral Service held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Dr. Lucas Woodford and Rev. Duncan McLellan officiating. Visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service at church on Saturday. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Nancy J. Wilkening was born on May 9, 1942 in Bruning, NE, the daughter of Edward and Alma (Finke) Wilkening. Nancy was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruning, NE and attended the local country school close to her home and high school in Bruning. She was the first in her family to get a college degree. She attended Lincoln General Hospital School of Nursing in Lincoln, NE.
She met Robert at Lincoln General Hospital where he was working as an orderly while he was attending college. They got married on August 17, 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruning. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. They moved to California in 1963 where Robert was going to the University of California to get his degree in Optometry. Their son David was born at Berkley while Robert was attending the University. After school, they moved to Minnesota where Robert worked as an optometrist and Nancy as an RN. Eventually she worked at Robert's office as his assistant and office manager, taking breaks to have the three daughters; Lori, Angela and Rebecca.
Nancy was a loving, dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her husband, even working side by side with him for many years. They enjoyed doing puzzles, watching Hallmark movies, and visiting with friends. They always had fun together, and that joy was increased whenever they could share it with others.
She was a great encourager and supporter of her family, always cheering for everyone. She was the heart and center of the family, the glue that brought us all together, generous to a fault, inviting people over whenever she could. She valued staying connected to her family in Nebraska and took every opportunity to visit them throughout her life. She loved to laugh and play games, especially Yahtzee and Scrabble. She enjoyed a good book and made calendars for all of her children every month, filled with family pictures and memories, now a cherished keepsake. Her family always said, "If Nancy didn't take a picture of it, it didn't happen."
Her faith was very important to her, and she lived her life with Jesus as her Savior and guide. She was involved in her church, singing in choir and being part of Ruth Guild. She was often making soup for someone in need or delivering homemade doughboys for the neighborhood.
Nancy helped out with whatever she could, especially caring for her grandchildren and puppies. She was humble, kind, and giving. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy was preceded in death by her son Dr. David Swanson; parents Edward and Alma Wilkening; sisters Lola Johnson, Kathy Wilkening; brothers Roger and Dale Wilkening.
Nancy is survived by her loving family: husband Robert; daughters Lori (Gregg) Schroeder of Waconia, Angie (Jeff) Brueske of Minneapolis, Becca (Lucas) Woodford of Farmington; daughter-in-law Ronda Swanson of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Caleb (Crystal) Swanson, Abigail Swanson and fiance Drew Quintana, Sophia Swanson, Livia Swanson, Lauren Schroeder, Katie (Dylan) Fisher, Ladd Brueske, Isabella, Thaddaeus, Aletheia, Ekklacia, Soteria, Titus and Basileia Woodford; sisters-in-law Linda (Jerry) Anderson of Wymore, NE, Marcia Swanson of Seattle, WA; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Nancy's grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
