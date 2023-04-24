Nancy J. Swanson

Nancy J. Swanson, age 80 of Waconia, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Funeral Service held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Dr. Lucas Woodford and Rev. Duncan McLellan officiating. Visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service at church on Saturday. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

