Nancy J. Sohns, age 88, of Victoria passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Auburn Manor in Chaska.
Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11 a.m., at St. Victoria Catholic Community (8228 Victoria Dr.) in Victoria with Father Bob as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held 1 hour prior to the Mass, at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Nancy was born October 1, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Harold and Maddie Twiss.
On February 12, 1955 Nancy was united in marriage to Dale Sohns in Excelsior, MN.
Mom and grandma to more than her children, Nancy lived to serve her family and the Lord. Keeping a house with 7 children, working outside the home, gardening, volunteering, making everyone feel safe, well-fed, and loved. Her family was her pride, her focus, and her greatest joy.
Her legacy is her dedication, sense of responsibility, and community. This has been passed onto her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
From growing up on the shores in Excelsior to her activity days in Auburn Manor Nancy simply loved living life. Whether it be camping, fishing, picnicking, card games or family gatherings. She enjoyed socializing with one and all!
It was at the Excelsior Amusement Park where they worked that Nancy met Dale. He would strand her and her girlfriends at the top of the Ferris wheel and walk away leaving the girls laughing and screaming. Shortly after Dale asked if she would like a bunch of babies.
Do you want to go garage saleing? Nancy didn't miss many! One of her favorites was Bud's bargain barn. A thrift store/farmer's market type of facility. That's where you got the best price for Buckhorn or Blatz.
She loved all ball games; her kids, grandkids and the Minnesota Twins! She didn't miss many of those either. Of course, it always included a treat!
Many card groups, taking her "old friends", who were younger than her, to their appointments, and taking care of multiple friends that she cleaned house for is an indicator of what a person of great character she was.
We will always remember her smile, sense of humor, and great love for us all.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Harold and Maddie (Ellsworth) Twiss; brother, David Twiss; sisters, Marian Blake, Marjorie Roberts; son-in-law, Dale Arndt.
Nancy is survived by her loving family: children, Gary (Jean) Sohns of Victoria, Douglas (Donna) Sohns of Brownton, Donald (Nadine) Sohns of St. Bonifacius, Thomas (Faith) Sohns of Le Sueur, Mary Arndt of Cologne, Robert Sohns of Victoria, Richard Sohns of Shakopee; grandchildren, Chrissy Sohns (Kenny Williams) , Megan (Drew) Stewart, Matthew Sohns, Kristina (Ryan) Rutz, Nathan (Jenny) Sohns, Micheal Sohns, Garret (Megan) Sohns, Logan (Brittany) Sohns, Nick Sohns, Ben (Megan) Sohns, Jake (Lauren) Sohns, Joe Sohns, Jeff (Kassie) Arndt, Jason (Emily) Arndt, Kaylee Sohns, Tony (Taylor) Sohns; great-grandchildren Maxwell, Kenna, Vanessa, Collin, Chistopher, Carissa, Callie, Ashton, Zoey, Ryker, Brady, Travis, Layla, Clara, Bailey, Kirby, Elainna, Kadence, Avery, Landon, Bret, Theo; sister Millie Twiss; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.