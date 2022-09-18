Nancy Elizabeth Nielsen

Nancy Elizabeth Nielsen, age 79, of Waconia, MN, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Emerald Crest of Victoria, MN.

A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, 4 - 8 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Nancy continued to give to others by donating her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.

