Myron Gilbert Werner, age 87, of Norwood Young America, MN, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, MN. Private Family Service will be held at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment at Mayer United Cemetery in Mayer, MN. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Michael Baker Pianist: Jan Meyers Soloist: Bill Grundahl, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” “Blessed Assurance,” “How Great Thou Art” Casket Bearers: Tim Werner, Wes Werner, Scott Portner, Bridget Grabowski, Ryan Rolf, Heidi Portner Myron Gilbert Werner was born on February 4, 1933, in New Ulm, Minnesota. He was the son of Gilbert Henry and Eleanora (Schroeder) Werner. Myron was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Evangelical United Brethren in New Ulm. He received his education at Nicollet Public School. Myron entered active military service in the United States Army on May 1, 1953, in Minneapolis, MN, and served his country during The Korean War. He received an Honorable Discharge on April 30, 1961, at Fort Sheridan, IL, and achieved the rank of PFC E-3. On September 16, 1956, Myron was united in marriage to Ruth Harriet Simmons at Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, MO. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Stanley and Dean. Myron and Ruth resided in Norwood Young America. They shared 64 years of marriage. Myron was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed spending time with his horses and going to horse shows and sales. Myron also enjoyed playing cards. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Norwood Young America. Myron passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, at the age of 87 years, 9 months and 23 days. Blessed be his memory. Myron is survived by his: wife, Ruth Werner of Norwood Young America, MN; sons, Stanley Werner and his wife Joann of Norwood Young America, MN, Dean Werner and his wife Jane of Norwood Young America, MN; grandchildren, Heidi (Scott) Portner, Bridget (Nick) Grabowski, Wesley (Tracy) Werner, Timothy (Katie) Werner, Jill (Ryan) Rolf; great-grandchildren, Conner Portner, Jacob Grabowski, Carter Grabowski, Levi Werner, Peyton Werner, Ruby Rolf and Hank Rolf; siblings, Shirley Anklam of Mankato, MN, Marilyn Zabel and her husband Donald of Belle Plaine, MN, Lila Martin of Tucson, AZ, Darrel Werner and his wife Judy of Outing, MN; nephews, nieces, many other relatives and friends. Myron is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Eleanora Werner; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Laura Simmons; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elaine and Vernon Blank, Marlys and Duaine Wise, Devere Martin, Larry Anklam. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.