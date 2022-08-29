Myrna F. Mellgren

Myrna F. Mellgren, age 92, of Cologne journeyed home to heavenly rest Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Kingsway Retirement Living in Belle Plaine.

Funeral Service Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at West Union Lutheran Church (15820 Market Ave.) Cologne with Rev. Richard Braun as officiant. Visitation from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service at church. Interment West Union Lutheran Cemetery.

