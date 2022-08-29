Myrna F. Mellgren, age 92, of Cologne journeyed home to heavenly rest Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Kingsway Retirement Living in Belle Plaine.
Funeral Service Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at West Union Lutheran Church (15820 Market Ave.) Cologne with Rev. Richard Braun as officiant. Visitation from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service at church. Interment West Union Lutheran Cemetery.
Myrna was born December 21, 1929 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Clifford and Eleanor (Kunnari) Gustafson. On February 14, 1959, Myrna was united in marriage to LeRoy J. Mellgren in Minneapolis.
Myrna had an interesting start to life as the baby of a single mother in December 1929. She was raised by her grandparents on the iron range until age 5. Having no other siblings, she considered her aunt Marion (who was the same age) to be her sister. They were very close. Few people know that she was an accomplished ice skater as a teen and tried out for the Ice Capades once. Her love for travel inspired her and two of her friends to sail across the Atlantic on the Queen Elizabeth in their 20s. Three single women ventured around Europe on their own with no cell phones. At age 29, she left the city life and became a farm wife with LeRoy. They farmed together and raised three children.
Myrna loved to camp and travel. She made sure the family did a trip West to Yellowstone and out East along the Great Lakes to Boston. Later, she and Lee had a motor home that crossed the US several times and went South every winter. She was proud to be a Finn, lived her life with "sisu" and traveled to Finland twice.
Music was also important to Myrna. The kids and all the granddaughters play an instrument. She directed the church choir, kids Christmas program and led several musicals with the Sunday School at West Union. She sang Bass in the choir into her 80s. When her kids were in their teens, she took a job at the Waconia schools and actually worked there while two of her granddaughters attended school there. As they reached retirement, Lee and Myrna built their dream log home at the end of the farm driveway. That home holds many memories of family gatherings and sleep overs with Gramma and Grampa. Myrna loved to read. She had a fondness for history and was an accomplished seamstress. She adored her eight granddaughters and was so proud of each of them. She attended many, many games, concerts and took them on camping trips. She was always there to cheer them on. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Myrna was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy.
Myrna is survived by her loving family: children Heidi (Glenn) Schmidt of Belle Plaine, Matt (Deborah) Mellgren of Ft. Myers, Florida, Wanda (Brian) Kane of LeSueur; grandchildren Jennifer (Gabriel) Nobilis, Stephanie Sailor, Emily (Clint) Capaul, Melissa Capaul, Ashley (Curtis) Cauley, Janelle Mellgren, Jasmine Houska, Selina Houska; great-grandchildren Cadence, Liam, Emilyn, Watson; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket bearers are her granddaughters.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
