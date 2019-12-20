Muriel M. Wickenhauser, age 90 of Cologne, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at New Perspective in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church Street) in Cologne with Father Abraham George as celebrant of the Mass. Visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at church on Monday. Interment St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Muriel was born on September 7, 1929 in St. Bonifacius, the fifth daughter of Andrew and Mary (Thurk) Ebert. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. On September 28, 1948, Muriel was united in marriage to Clarence Wickenhauser at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. Muriel was a farmer’s wife, always working alongside her husband. She loved to cook, garden, crochet and quilt many different items for her family. One of her favorite things to do in her spare time was to play bingo and sheephead. Muriel thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Muriel was preceded death by her husband Clarence; parents Andrew and Mary Ebert; sister Verna (Lawrence) Weiland, Bernice (Bill) Volkenant, Elaine (Bert) Stelton, Lenore (Gip) Walter; brothers Lloyd “Sonny” (Ruth) Ebert, Donnie (Cathy) Ebert; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Marcella (Edmund) Vanderlinde, Luella (Joe) Griebel, Mildred Wickenhauser. Muriel is survived by her loving family: children David (Marie) Wickenhauser of Norwood Young America, Mary Wickenhauser of New Hope, Joann (Stan) Werner of Norwood Young America, Steve Wickenhauser of Cologne, Sue (Ron) Neubarth of Cologne, Lucy (Jim) Schanus of Jordan, Bill Wickenhauser of Cologne, Jane (Mike) Hosch of Fridley; grandchildren Nancy (Todd) Quilling, Sarah (Billy) Simons, Heidi (Scott) Portner, Bridget (Nick) Grabowski, Wes (Tracy) Werner, Jamie (Jessika) Schanus, Jesse Schanus, Krystal Schanus, Amanda Neubarth, Adam Neubarth and special friend Taylor Jurrens, Katie Hosch, Nick Hosch, Bobby Hosch, Melissa Hosch; great-grandchildren Austin and Lydia Simons, Tyler and Aaron Quilling, Connor Portner, Brody Smith, Jacob and Carter Grabowski; sister-in-law Clarissa Wickenhauser of Waconia; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Wes Werner, Jamie Schanus, Jesse Schanus, Adam Neubarth, Nick Hosch, Bobby Hosch. Honorary Casket Bearers Nancy Quilling, Sarah Simons, Heidi Portner, Bridget Grabowski, Amanda Neubarth, Krystal Schanus, Katie Hosch, Melissa Hosch. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Muriel M. Wickenhauser
