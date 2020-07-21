Muriel M. Ische, age 94 of Norwood Young America, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Benton Township, rural Cologne, MN. Muriel Mathilda Katherine Smith Ische was born on January 20, 1926 to Edwin and Anna (Kamann) Smith in Washington Lake Township in Sibley County, MN. She was baptized at her parent’s home on February 21, 1926 by Rev. George Schmidt. She was confirmed in the faith, by Rev. Otto Vriesen at St. Paul Ev. Reformed Church on April 2, 1939. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 26: 6-8. She attended District 25 country school in Sibley County through the eighth grade and graduated from Central High School. Muriel was united in marriage to Melvin Ische on November 14, 1944 at St. Paul Ev. Reformed Church by Rev. Otto Vriesen. The couple made their home on a farm in Hancock Township in Carver County. They were blessed with two children; Judy and James. She worked with her husband on the farm until he passed away on April 5, 1990. She remained living on the farm, next door to her son, daughter-in-law and family until 2019. Muriel enjoyed gardening in her younger years and spent many hours in summer cutting the lawn at the farm. She liked reading, doing puzzles and listening to old time music. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in athletic events. She also enjoyed her kitty, Heidi. Muriel was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Anna Smith; husband Melvin Ische; daughter Judy (Dennis) Personius; father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Lydia Ische; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Jackie Smith, Larry (Hortence) Ische, Raymond (Delores) Ische, William (Rhoda) Ische. Muriel is survived by her loving family: son James (Pam) Ische of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Teresa Buesgens, Michael (Julie) Personius, Laura Jenkins, Anna (Tim) Finkenbinder, Christina Ische, James Jr. (Jean) Ische, Benjamin (Jenny) Ische, Jessie Ische; great-grandchildren Spenser, Rachel, Daniel, Abigail, Samuel, Lydia, Amanda (Matt), Jake, Luke, Robert, Emmett, Owen, Oliver, Edwin, Mason, Ella, Adeline; great-great grandchildren Braxton, Olivia and Owen; brother Gerald Smith of Chandler, AZ; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are her grandsons and great-grandsons Mike Personius, James Ische Jr., Benjamin Ische, Robert W. Ische, Emmett Ische and Owen Ische. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home. www.johnsonfh.com
