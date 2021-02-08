Mary Monica Dertinger, age 79, of Norwood Young America passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held 11 a.m. Friday April 23, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Community (41 E. First St.) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. All memorials should be made directly to Shriners Hospital for Children, Twin Cities. Mary Monica Weinzierl was born May 11, 1941 in Waconia, the first of nine children to Francis and Dolores (Philippy) Weinzierl. She grew up just a few doors down from Ron Dertinger and the two started dating after Ron’s return from military service. Several months after they started dating, Ron, who worked for Pioneer Telephone, was transferred from Waconia to Aitkin, MN. Instead of formally proposing, Ron asked, “You want to come up north with me?” Monica said, “Yes” and they were married on April 23, 1960. The two were blessed with five wonderful sons. In her spare time, Monica was a member of Mrs. Jaycees, eventually serving as president of the group for a year. She was an avid bowler and developed a strong network of friends, many of whom she regularly connected with until recently. In 1968, Ron was transferred back to Waconia. They moved to Young America, where they still have a home to this day. When all the kids reached school-aged, Monica couldn’t help but follow them to school. She worked there for 23 years as a cook, playground supervisor, a teacher’s aide and ended her career as a media center aide. During this time, she also served as PTA president, teacher’s union representative and was a member of the Young America Planning Commission. In retirement, Monica traveled (with Ron) several times to Europe and Hawaii, visited Japan and wintered in Arizona. In recent years, she was active in the Norwood Young America Lions and a supporter of Shriners Hospital for Children, Twin Cities. Monica also co-chaired (with her sister, Babs Wagener) for several years the annual Bridge tournament fundraiser for Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where she also volunteered much of her time. Monica adored her family. Her biggest joy and the source of much pride were her grandchildren. The moments spent with Monica are now treasured memories for all who knew her. Monica is preceded in death by her parents and mother and father-in-law, Edna and Gregory Dertinger. Monica is survived by her loving family: husband Ron; sons Mike (Sue) Dertinger, Mark (Lisa) Dertinger, Dave (Cathy) Dertinger, John (Daun) Dertinger and Gregg (Diane) Dertinger; grandchildren Gina Dertinger, Jessica Dertinger, Justin (Sierra) Dertinger, Johanna (Chris) McGlauchlen, Joe Dertinger, and Elena Dertinger; brothers and sisters Sue (Larry) Kaplan, Babs (Don) Wagener, Tom (Jacqueline) Weinzierl, Nancy (Ed) Krenzelok, John (Sharon) Weinzierl, Chris (Jerry) Weiland, Dick (Diann) Weinzierl and Pauline (Roger) Nagelschneider; and many dear friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.
