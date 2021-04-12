Monica Dertinger

Mary Monica Dertinger, age 79, of Norwood Young America passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Waconia. Survived by her loving family: husband Ron; sons Mike (Sue) Dertinger, Mark (Lisa) Dertinger, Dave (Cathy) Dertinger, John (Daun) Dertinger and Gregg (Diane) Dertinger; six grandchildren. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Community (41 E. First St.) in Waconia. Visitation held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. All memorials should be made directly to Shriners Hospital for Children, Twin Cities. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com

