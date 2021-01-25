Monica A. Dressen

Monica Dressen passed away at the age of 99 on Sunday, January 17, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on Columbus Day, 1921. Monica was the youngest of six children born to George T. and Anna Logelin. Anna died when Monica was 3-years-old so Monica had no real memory of her mother. George and Anna spent some years on a farm north of St. Boni so Monica was likely born during that time. However, after Anna died, George and the children moved into the family home in St. Boni where Monica lived the remainder of her life. Because she was the youngest and George never remarried, she had a special bond with her father but, when asked, she would still describe her childhood in rather sparse and lonesome terms. Monica graduated from Mound High School in 1939 and worked for a brief time at a schoolbook publishing company in Minneapolis. She met Ambrose Dressen while roller-skating at Waconia and they married in 1943, purchasing the St. Boni home from George T. with the arrangement that he would continue living with them. Children followed and with Ambrose working as a machinist at J.R. Clark in Spring Park, Monica earned a little extra income weaving rag rugs, typing coupon label addresses, and decorating cakes. She canned and froze all the vegetables Ambrose grew, sewed Halloween costumes, painted and wall-papered, and cooked and cooked. Once the kids were grown, she worked part-time for Sears at Ridgedale and for the St. Boniface School and Parrish. After Ambrose retired, he and Monica traveled extensively, primarily on tours and cruises, but also many out-of-state car trips. Family and friends surrounded them in 2013 to help celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary! A few short months later, Ambrose passed away at the age of 94. Monica’s passing marks the end of a generation for all of her nieces and nephews, as she was the last of all the aunts and uncles on both her and Ambrose’s side of the family. She will always, lovingly, be Aunt Morkie to those many who now have children and grandchildren of their own. Monica is survived by her five children, Larry (Susan) of Waconia, MN, Donald (Coleen) of Springbrook, WI, Dan (Lila) of Davis, CA, Sharon (Doug) McKnight of Lafayette, IN, Patty (Steve) Kadlec of Savage, MN; six grandchildren, Lisa Bonk (Randy), Wendi Dressen, Annie Dressen and Ted Deupner, James (Kay) Dressen, Molly (Paul) Wiltgen, Addie McKnight; great-grandchildren, Tatyanna, Andrew, Wyatt, Riley Bonk, Connor, Bailey, Kylie Lundgren, Aliyah, Alexandria Arndt, Cameron Hoskins, Kennedy and Remi Dressen, MacKenna Wiltgen. A celebratory Mass was held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 22, with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall adjacent to the sanctuary. Burial followed at the St. Boniface cemetery. Due to COVID, there was no additional reception. A video of the Mass is available for viewing by going to the church’s Facebook page, then search for the video labeled: Monica Dressen Funeral. Monica was generous and talented. She had a quick wit and great sense of humor. She loved family and friends, music and reading. She was the spark that kept the home fires burning. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.