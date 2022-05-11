Milton H. Vollrath, age 91, of Mayer passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Good Samaritan in Waconia.
Funeral Service held Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Ave N) in Mayer with Rev. Andrew Mussell as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Milton Henry Vollrath was born September 10, 1930 in Waconia Township, MN, the son of Fred and Lydia (Neumann) Vollrath. Milton was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer. He attended Zion Lutheran School in Mayer and went to Central High School in Norwood Young America. At 16 years of age, Milton was drafted in to the United States Army where he received his GED. He was a Korean War veteran and served in Germany from 1953 - 1955. On August 24, 1955, Milton was united in marriage to Evelyn Kohls at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. Their union was blessed with one daughter, who passed in infancy, and two sons, Steven and Brian.
Milton and his wife operated a farm in Waconia Township. He loved to work and took pride in a job well done. After he retired, he worked part-time at Mackenthuns for 12 years. Milton's faith was important to him. He was a devoted, lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer, where he ushered and counted money. He will be deeply missed.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Lydia Vollrath; father-in-law and mother-in-law Edward and Mathilda Kohls; infant daughter; daughter-in-law Tamara; sister Verna (Elmer) Barlau; brother Alvin (Vera) Vollrath.
Milton is survived by his loving family: wife Evelyn; sons Steven Vollrath of Norwood Young America, Brian Vollrath of Corcoran; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
