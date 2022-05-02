Mildred "Millie" Ardella Lutter

Millie Ardella (Boreen) Lutter passed away peacefully on April 22, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Waconia.

She was born on the family farm in Pine City, MN, on July 4, 1920.

Millie was the Deputy Registrar of Carlton County and an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Cloquet, MN. She enjoyed playing cards, golfing, stitching hardanger, and spending time at the family cabin on Big Lake. She was an excellent cook and no one ever left her home hungry.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband Gerhardt, son Gary, and son-in-law Martin Strandness.

She is survived by daughters Kristie Niebeling (Tracy) and Karel Strandness, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be a private ceremony with family members. Memorials may be given to the Good Samaritan Society in Waconia. Please specify Resident Activity Fund.

