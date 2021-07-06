Michael “Tinker” R. Schmieg, age 62, of Victoria died at home on July 3, 2021 surrounded by family. Survived by wife Cindy; daughter Corinn; father Jim; brothers Kevin, Jeff (Judy), and Joe. Also survived by sisters-in-law Deb Johnson (Matt Bloom), Audrey (Eric) Nelson, Barb (Bob) Williams; brother-in-law Keith (Lisa) Christopherson and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by mother, Jeanine S. Schmieg and brother-in-law Lynn Johnson. Mike was self-employed as a small engine mechanic at Tinker’s Small Engine Repair and previously at FSI International from 1978 to 1998. As his nickname implies, he enjoyed figuring how to fix things, along with hunting, fishing and watching Nascar racing with his friends or riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Celebration of Life picnic will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021, 4 to 8 p.m. at Victoria Lions Park Pavilion. Bring a special memory or photo to share.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.