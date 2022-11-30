Michael S. Debner, age 67, of Waconia passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his residence.
Memorial Service held Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E 2nd St.) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Michael Steven Debner was born December 27, 1954 in Washington D.C., the son of Vernon and Marjorie (Splettstoesser) Debner. He was baptized and later confirmed in the faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. Michael graduated from high school and then proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Michael worked as a fiber optic cable splicer with the USIC. In his free time, he liked listening to the Beatles and spending time in the outdoors. He especially enjoyed time spent hunting and fishing.
Michael's time in the service had the greatest and most lasting impact on his life. The Air Force brought him around the world including Grand Forks, ND, Lompoc, CA, Tokyo, Japan, Las Vegas, NV, Kansan, South Korea, the Philippines and Biloxi, MS. After leaving the service, Michael remained a proud veteran for over 20 years, often reconnecting with his Air Force buddies.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Vernon Debner; son Christopher Debner; brother-in-law Darryl "Bud" Breitung; uncles and aunts Ted Splettstoeser, Henry Zumberg, Martin and Joyce Harms, Arvid Binde, Adeline Dones.
Michael is survived by his loving family: children Matthew Debner of Iowa, Daniel Debner of South Carolina, Timothy (Leah) Debner of South Carolina, Michael Debner of Watertown; grandchildren Roslyn, Evan, Nathan, Olivia; mother Marjorie; siblings Bryant (Sue) Debner of Brooklyn Park, Randy (Jane) Debner of Big Stone City, SD, Jeff (Lynn) Debner of Norwood Young America, Lisa (Al) Reichow of Stillwater; nieces and nephews Greg Debner, Shawn Debner and friend Sarah, Steven Debner, Ryan Debner and friend Jackie, Lindsey (Coleman) Hitt, Jonathan (Emily) Debner, Kelsey (Anthony) Fratzke, Melissa Debner, Amy (Barrett) Stoks, Ashley Reichow, Joe (Alyson) Reichow, Addison Reichow; great-nieces and great-nephews McKenzie, Connor, Wyatt, Lily, Maisie, Annalise, Aubrey, Spencer, Finn, Charlotte, Whitten, Everett, Axel, Bohdi, Kennedy, Archer; uncles Gilbert (Sandra) Debner of Texas, David (Sandy) Debner of Colorado; aunt Marlaine Binde of Iowa; cousins and friends.
Urn bearer is Lisa Reichow.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
