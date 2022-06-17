Michael R. Brazil, age 81, of Norwood Young America, MN, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America with interment following at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Visitation will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, from 9 - 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America. Clergy Officiating: Father Abraham George; Organist: Marilee Widmer; Soloist: Mike Wendolek "The Lord's Prayer," "How Great Thou Art," "Ave Maria"; Congregational Hymns: "Amazing Grace," "On Eagle's Wings" ; Casket Bearers: Marty Brazil, Steve Brau, Joe Kreger, Lenny Lehrke, Eugene Dvorak, Matt Rolf; Honorary Casket Bearer: Larry Brazil.
Michael "Mike" Richard Brazil was born on September 7, 1940, in Blakeley Township, Scott County, Minnesota. He was the son of John Irving and Marie (Bigaouette) Brazil. Mike was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. Mike received his education in Arlington-Green Isle and graduated with the Class of 1958.
On September 24, 1963, Mike was united in marriage to Judith "Judy" Feltmann in Minneapolis, MN. The couple was married for 40 years until Judy's passing on April 1, 2004. They made their home in Norwood Young America, MN. Their marriage was blessed with 2 children, Jim and Roberta.
Mike was employed at Continental Machines for over 30 years in Savage, MN. Mike enjoyed traveling with Judy and their friends, dancing, watching his grandchildren play ball, going to the lake, visiting the casinos with Char, and driving around town with his fur friend, Mitzie.
Mike is survived by his: Son, Jim Brazil and his wife, Lori of Norwood Young America, MN; Daughter, Roberta Schmidt and her husband, John of Waconia, MN; Grandchildren, Kyle Brazil and friend, Rian, Kaylie Brazil and friend, Andrew; Special Friend, Char Herrmann of Maple Grove, MN; Siblings, Mary Jo Hochsprung from Eagan, MN, Patsy Miller and her husband, John of Belle Plaine, MN, Judy Rolf of NYA, MN, Nancy McCormick of Green Isle, MN, Jean Kreger and her husband, Joe of Green Isle, MN, Sally Thompson and her husband, Larry of Nicollet, MN, Larry Brazil and his wife, Deb of Belle Plaine, MN, Susan Brau and her husband, Steve of Mason City, IA, Marty Brazil and his wife, Marilyn of Litchfield, MN; Sisters-in-law, Susie Wendolek and her husband, Mike of Silver Lake, MN, Rita Kiffmeyer and friend, Steve of Becker, MN, Nettie Lehrke and her husband, Lenny of NYA, MN, Kim Dvorak and her husband, Eugene of NYA, MN; Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mike is preceded in death by his Wife, Judy Brazil; Parents, John Irving and Marie Brazil; Parents-in-law, Alfred and Sarah Feltmann; Sister, Lynn Sauter; Brothers-in-law, Darv Rolf, Dick McCormick, Don Sauter, Curty Feltmann; Sister-in-law, Jolene Horton.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.