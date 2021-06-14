Michael "Mike" G. Bratholdt

Mike was born in Watertown, MN February 29, 1940 to Dr. James and Norma Bratholdt. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College, served in the U.S. Army, and after his service joined Honeywell where he was employed until his retirement. Mike enjoyed the Watertown Historical Society where he served as President, traveling, music/especially opera, art, and being with the people he loved. Mike is survived by his partner of 53 years Bill, and several great friends- Bill S., Linda and Dave, Matt and Deb, Susan and Doug, Erin and Keith, Mark, Jane, Kristi and John, Gloria, Joanne, Sharon, Charlie, and Nancy. Also survived by his loving family Jen and Bob, Shelley, Stuart, and his nieces Beth, Beckey and Kevin and their children Jake and Max. All will miss him greatly. Private service, memorials can be made to Minnesota Public Radio.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.