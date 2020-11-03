Michael Larson

Michael “Mike” Larson, age 80 years of Bella Vista, Arkansas passed away on October 22, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center located in Rogers, Arkansas. He loved his family and friends and lived to ride his Harley. Together, Sharon and Mike owned “Try This” in Waconia, Minnesota for more than 10 years. This restaurant and bar grew into a regular hangout for the locals. Traveling to Maui, Hawaii, they found heaven on earth. Shortly after a 1997 golf trip brought them to Bella Vista, Arkansas, they decided it would be a good place to retire. The Hilltop Neighborhood will miss his dry sense of humor, eagle eye and assistance. The Larson Family wishes to express their love and gratitude to this unique neighborhood for their compassionate care. Arrangements are with Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers, Arkansas.
