Michael J. Merchant Jr., age 45, of St. Bonifacius passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. A private family Memorial service was held on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, with Rev. Howie Krienke as officiant. Interment at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 5218 Bartlett Blvd., Mound, MN 55364. Public, outdoor committal service followed at 3 p.m., at Mount Olive Memorial Garden. Social distancing observed. Celebration of life gathering will be held later in 2021, as it is allowed for us to meet. Comfort each other until we meet again. Michael John Merchant Jr. was born on March 5, 1975 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Michael Merchant and Kathleen Mortenson. Michael worked in the construction industry for many years, with various companies, doing concrete and masonry work. Michael loved to get on his motorcycle and just ride. Riding seemed to put him at ease. He loved his friends and family and the time he spent with them. He will be dearly missed. Michael was preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Mortenson; grandmother Ann Mortenson; uncles Ron Mortenson Jr. and Tim Mortenson; grandmother Clara Merchant; and uncle Chuck Merchant. Michael is survived by his loving family: father Michael (Jill) Merchant of Maple Lake, MN; uncle Jim (Mary) Merchant of Independence, MN; grandfather Ron Mortenson of Colorado; aunt Sara (Mark) Willis of Apple Valley, MN; cousins, other relatives and many friends. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
