Michael J. Canfield

Michael Canfield, age 74, of Belle Plaine and formerly Waconia passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine. Graveside service will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Mike Canfield was born in Minneapolis, MN to George Lucian Canfield and Eileen Agnes (Heltemes) Canfield. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. Mike attended West High School in Minneapolis Minnesota. Mike Canfield was a proud veteran. He enlisted in the army on June 5, 1967. Mike served in the 101st Airborne Division. as well as the 1st Battalion in the 151st Field Artillery Unit. Mike was primarily a cannoneer, but was also a radio man. He served his country for 26 years as an active and army reservist. Mike was a decorated soldier earning the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Reserve Achievement Medal. He was also awarded the Army Service and Minnesota Service Ribbons. His field commander in Vietnam, Richard H. Whittington, wrote “Your soldierly conduct, positive “can do” attitude, and willingness to carry more than you share of the load, without regard for your own welfare or convenience, have been most noteworthy and deserving of the highest praise.” Mike Canfield was a credit to his country and we are grateful for his many years of service. In his civilian life, Mike Canfield had a variety of experiences. He worked for the Burlington Northern railroad. Mike also worked as a newspaper bundler for the Star Tribune. He was at times a dishwasher and also worked as a general groundskeeper. In his spare time Mike was an avid bowler and won several bowling trophies. Mike Canfield married Sharon Sloan May 23, 1986. They had two children. George Mike Canfield was born on April 18, 1987. George lives in Saint Paul, MN. Sean Anthony Canfield was born on March 21, 1988. Sean lives in Brainerd, MN. Mike Canfield married Betty Jean (Latzig) Canfield on June 17th in 2000 and resided in Waconia. During their twenty years of marriage they shared a love of playing cards and fishing. Both Betty and Mike were avid Viking and Twins fans and enjoyed cheering on their favorite teams. As they aged, they were blessed to be able to move to the Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine to receive skilled care. They were able to continue to spend quality time together while getting their additional unique needs met. As Mike became less mobile, he enjoyed painting, coloring and crafting. He also enjoyed playing bingo and gifting his prizes to his grandchildren. Mike Canfield was preceded in death by his parents George and Eileen Canfield; his brothers Bill (Janet), John and Jerry (Kathy) Canfield. Mike Canfield is survived in death by his loving wife Betty Canfield; sons George of St. Paul and Sean of Brainerd; step-children Ellen of Burnsville, JoAnne (Tim) Gramith of Chaska; grandchildren Lillian, Isaac and Katherine Gramith; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.