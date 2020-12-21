Michael H. Harms

Michael “Mike” Harms, age 75, of Norwood Young America passed away on December 16, 2020, at his home due to Lewy body dementia. Michael Henry Harms was born on October 24, 1945, in Shakopee, Minnesota, the son of Clarence and Virginia (Zum Berge) Harms. Mike was baptized, attended school, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Township. He attended Central High School, graduating in 1963. He served as a marksman in the United States Army Reserve, receiving an Honorable Discharge in April 1970. In his early years, Mike enjoyed his horses, playing softball, and attending dances. He met his wife, Mary Ann Ertl, at a dance at the “old” Paradise Ballroom. On October 17, 1970, Mike was united in marriage to Mary Ann at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia. They farmed on his family farm where Mike continued to do so through 2019. Their lives were blessed with two daughters, Mandy and Molly. Besides his family, Mike’s love was the farm. Over the years, he raised cattle and hogs. He was very proud of having each of his daughters win Reserve Grand Champion Holstein steer at the Minnesota State 4-H Fair. His love of animals was shared with Mandy. In his later years, he transitioned to crop farming. Mike loved fabricating needed items for the farm, enjoyed refurbishing antique tractors, and rebuilding a “new and improved” corn planter from two corn planters, with his son-in-law, Jeremy. His red antique tractor collection brought him great joy. His favorite tractor show was held every summer in Mayer. He was proud to show his tractors in the same town where he had found his bride. After Mary Ann’s retirement, they enjoyed going for drives, meeting Molly and Andy for breakfast, and “pleasantly accommodating” their grandchildren. Mike adored his three grandchildren. All three were taught their colors by Grandpa using M and M’s. His love for baseball was passed on to both of his daughters, and his oldest grandson, Ben. His love for pie at Happy Chef in Mankato was shared by his second grandson, Grant. As for Grace, he loved teasing her with twinkling eyes! Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Virginia Harms; brother Don Harms, brother-in-law Keith Carlson; father-in-law and mother-in-law R.J. and Arlys Ertl; and sister-in-law Candie Ertl. Mike is survived by his family, Mary Ann of Norwood Young America; daughters and sons-in-law Mandy Harms and Jeremy Schefers of Cologne, and Molly Harms and Andy Sierzega of Chanhassen; grandchildren Ben, Grant and Grace Schefers; sister and brother-in-law Barb and Larry Lunow; sister Vickie Carlson; sister-in-law Sheila Harms; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jim and Jane Ertl, Dick and Ruth Ertl, and Ralph and Melanie Ertl; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
