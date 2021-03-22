Michael E. Sorensen, age 70, of Carver passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Christ Victorious Lutheran Church (9860 Shady Oak Drive) in Chaska. Gathering of family and friends held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, at church. Interment will be held Friday, March 26 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Michael Earl Sorensen was born on December 9, 1950 in Waconia, the son of Earl and Rose Marie (Philippy) Sorensen. Michael proudly served in the Navy for 6 years. On October 22, 1991, Michael was united in marriage to Carol (Boland) Sorensen. Michael had a strong work ethic. He worked as a phone technician for US West for many years and later in life drove bus for the Eden Prairie school district. When not working, he enjoyed playing golf and taking motorcycle trips with his wife, family and friends. Michael adored his family and time spent with them was his greatest treasure. He was his son’s youth baseball coach and delighted in watching him play baseball and hockey. Michael had a soft spot for all children, especially those that were struggling the most and was a strong mentor to many. Michael was always lending a hand and helping out someone in need. He gave his heart to this world and was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Michael’s kind, loving and generous spirit left a mark on this world. He will be greatly missed and will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, until they see him again. Mike was preceded in death by: father Earl Sorensen; father-in-law Robert Boland; step-daughter Lisa Peterson; brothers-in-law Dale Stine, Scott Boland. Mike is survived by his loving family: wife Carol; son Steve Sorensen; daughter Sarah Batchelder; mother Rose Marie Sorensen; brothers and sister Brian (Pauline) Sorensen of Mound, Brad (Sandra) Sorensen of Shakopee, Randall (Vicki) Sorensen of Waconia, Suzanne (Michael) Wille of Waconia, Robert (Tamra Adams) Sorensen of Waconia; mother-in-law Janet Boland; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Al (Jean) Boland, Bill (Debra) Boland, Mike (Deanna) Boland, Cheryl Malkerson, Deborah (Dean) Plessel; nieces, nephews other relative and friends. Urn bearer is Michael’s son, Steve. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
