Michael E. Shaw, 73, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on December 18, 2020. Although the family believes God knew the number of days Michael would be alive, it certainly felt like he was taken far too soon. Born in Sebring, FL, in 1946, Michael began a life of providing for and protecting others. He proudly served in the Navy from 1966 to 1970. He was discharged after being disabled aboard the USS Constellation as the ship sailed toward the Vietnam War. After learning to live with his disability, he began a career in the welding trade. Although a Southern boy at heart, Michael moved to Minnesota to live out his happily-ever-after with his wife of nearly 51 years, Sharon L. Shaw. Together they raised three kids: Heather (Shaw) MacKenzie, Heidi Shaw, and Christopher Shaw. Michael was very involved with Watertown Evangelical Free Church, ushering for many years. He was known by many in Watertown and loved visiting and sharing with everyone. He always had stories to tell, oftentimes about the fishing he had done, the places he had seen, or foods he enjoyed during his many years of world travel. Anyone who knew Michael also knew the man loved to whistle. He spent his retirement years not being retired at all. Rather, he was a bus driver. He loved getting to know the kids from his route and would often times share stories about the places he drove or the kids he got to know. He cared about the kids as if they were his own. His love and loyalty for his wife was only surpassed by his love of Christ. He spent time in the Word every single day. He lived his days with contentment knowing he’d go to Heaven when he passed. Although the suddenness of his passing is painful, knowing he is with Jesus and is reunited with his wife and those who have gone before him helps ease the pain of losing him so suddenly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis M. Shaw and Ida L. (Crawford) Shaw, and his wife of 50 years, Sharon L. Shaw. Michael is survived by children: Heather MacKenzie, Heidi Shaw, and Christopher Shaw; Grandchildren: Tyree McGee, Bradyn MacKenzie, Kaidyan Shaw, and Colton Shaw; and his beloved sister, Barbara J. (BJ) Wynn. Although not by blood, he’s also survived by Sharon’s daughters: Sarah Sanders and Tabitha Dildy; and their children: Katie Schafer, Maddie Sanders, Mac Sanders, and Sarah Dildy. Due to current COVID restrictions, a memorial will be forthcoming, likely in the late Spring or early Summer. A notice will be sent out when details are established. Mike will be buried with full military honors, and Sharon will be buried with him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to both Pastor Dan Osborn and Deputy M. Randall for their extraordinary compassion and understanding during this difficult time. Both gentlemen were also involved during the passing of Sharon earlier this year. Please send cards to the following address: To the Family of Michael E. Shaw, PO Box 1148, Watertown, MN 55388. Please send your wonderful thoughts and memories that would normally be shared at “A Celebration of Life,” as these will be a treasure to Mike’s family and will add to the memories that bring them peace. Please note that any gifts be made to “The Estate of Michael E. Shaw.” Arrangements by the Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home.
