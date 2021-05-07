Michael D. Parris, age 74, of Watertown passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Haven Homes in Maple Plain. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (505 Westminster Ave SW) in Watertown. Visitation held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church. Interment at Watertown Public Cemetery. Michael David Parris was born March 14, 1947 in Kingsport, TN, the son of Samuel and Lois (Hurd) Parris. He was baptized at home in Balaton, MN and later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Balaton. On September 28, 1968, Michael was united in marriage to Carol (Routhe) Parris in Marshall, MN. Michael spent his life in service to others; to his Lord, to his family and to his county. His love for his country began after he served in the navy during the Vietnam era. Many years later, he had the privilege of doing a one-day memorial flight to DC and saw the Vietnam wall among other things. Upon returning to Waconia, the Vets finally got the Welcome Home they never had before. Mike also proudly served as commander for the Waconia VFW for almost two years. Michael was a devoted father who made sure his sons knew how each were precious to him. One day at school, Ryan was called down to the principal’s office. He thought he was in trouble, but it turned out Dad surprised him by taking him to Lake Waconia to spend the day ice fishing. Keith would take his dad up grouse hunting, roughing it in a tent and talking for hours around a camp fire. Michael had a great interest in storms and brought Tadd to see the aftermath of a Tornado in Cokato. This prompted a love of Tornado chasing in his son for 15 years. Michael’s love of hunting and fishing were always shared with his children. He allowed his boys to be boys, but instilled in them strong values and morals. Michael was a loving and faithful husband. He was gentle and kind and delighted in taking trips with his wife Carol. A favorite place was their annual trip to the North Shore. They loved watching the waves and the ships come and go, and looking for agates, which they never found. One of Michael’s proudest moments was when he finally became grandpa! The first two grandsons were born 11 days apart and both have the middle name of Michael. He loved all four grandsons and had a special place for the only granddaughter. Michael was a rescuer. He would drop everything to come to the aid of his loved ones. He was generous and self-less. Above all, Michael loved his Lord. He faithfully attended Men’s Bible Study every Friday and served as usher and greeter in his church, for many years. Mike fought a good fight for about two years with frequent hospitalizations and procedures and is now finally resting, peacefully in the Lord’s arms. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Lois Parris; stepfather Art Hanson. Michael is survived by his loving family: wife Carol; children Keith Parris and special friend Anne Knops of Buffalo, Ryan Parris of Winsted, Tadd (Stephanie) Parris of St. Michael; grandchildren Solomon, Charlotte and Flint Parris, Nathan and Lukas Parris; brothers Larry (Cindy) Parris of Underwood, Terry (Neva) Parris of Morgan, Peter (Elaine) Hanson of Vining, James Hanson; sisters-in-law Judy Routhe of Minnetonka, Gail (Scott) DeWees of Richfield; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
