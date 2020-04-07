Merlin Herbert Fruetel, age 97 of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Private graveside service was held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Dale Inman Merlin Herbert Fruetel was born on July 1, 1922, in Young America Township, Minnesota. He was the son of Herbert J. and Erna L. (Will) Fruetel. Merlin was baptized as an infant and later was confirmed in his faith as a youth both at Church of Peace in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. He received his education in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, graduating from Central High School. On May 4, 1946, Merlin was united in marriage to Helen B. Schmidt at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Merlin was a lifetime resident of Norwood Young America, Minnesota. The last years Merlin and Helen lived at the Peace Village Campus. They shared over 73 years of marriage. Merlin worked at Central High School in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, as a custodian for 27 years. He was a lifetime member of Church of Peace in Norwood Young America. Merlin cherished the time spent with Helen. They enjoyed camping, fishing, taking rides around Norwood Young America and being involved at the Peace Village Campus. Merlin passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, at the age of 97 years, 9 months, and 3 days. Blessed be his memory. Merlin is survived by his: Wife, Helen Fruetel of Norwood Young America, MN; Nieces, Nephews, Other family and friends. Merlin is preceded in death by his Parents, Herbert and Erna Fruetel; Sister, Melva Hoernemann and her husband, Wilmer; Brother, Harlan Fruetel. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
