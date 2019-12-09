Merlin A. Burandt, age 93 of Waconia, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Auburn Home in Waconia. Funeral Service Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East Second Street) in Waconia with Rev. Phil Wagner officiating; visitation from 12 noon until the time of the service; interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Merlin was born on March 14, 1926 in Mayer, the son of John and Ella (Ziermann) Burandt. Merlin grew up near Waconia on the family farm on Burandt’s Lake. He attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Waconia High School. He was drafted into the United States Army where he developed his mechanical talent working in the motor pool. Merlin married Ardis Lenz on April 15, 1947, and they were blessed with three children Don, Neal and Vicky. When returning to Waconia from the service, he became active in the business community and his church. As an employee at Waconia Motor Co., Merlin worked as a mechanic and as a salesman selling Ford and Mercury cars and trucks. He then entered into a 20-year partnership with his friend and mentor Owen Anderson. After selling Waconia Ford, Merlin began a second career selling real estate. The relationships he had made during his many years of selling cars and his knowledge of Carver County made him a natural in the real estate business. Merlin was a founding member of Island View Golf Course, helping clear the land of rocks by hand. He was active in the Lions Club and proudly served on the Waconia Fire Department for 21 years. When Trinity Lutheran took on the task of building a new church on the east side of Waconia, he willingly became a leader on the building committee. Merlin also coached the boys’ basketball team at Trinity and was active in the Waconia Baseball Association for many years. Merlin was a true outdoor sportsman – he loved hunting at his cabin near Northome and fishing at his lake property on Mille Lacs. He loved sharing his experiences with his family, especially teaching his sons and grandsons how to hunt and his granddaughters how to fish. Merlin and Ardis loved their frequent trips to Hawaii to visit Don and Bobbie and their family. For many years they wintered in Arizona where Merlin worked as a starter at various golf courses. This of course allowed him to golf daily. After getting a couple holes-in-one he continued to golf into his 80’s. Merlin and Ardis were active in the lives of their children and grandchildren who inherited Merlin’s traits of perseverance, work ethic, and staying active. Most importantly, Merlin had a strong Christian faith his entire life. Attending church was very important to him and he often said, “If you want to grow your faith, you need to go to church.” When he recovered from an illness, hospitalization or medical procedure he was quick to point out that the Great Physician was in charge. Merlin was preceded in death by his wife Ardis; parents John and Ella Burandt; brother LeRoy (Darlene) Burandt; father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Dora Lenz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Delores Burandt, Lester and Margie Lenz, Keith and Marian Saunders, Loren Lenz, Carole Lenz. Merlin is survived by his loving family: sons Donald (Bobbie) Burandt of Volcano, Hawaii, Neal (Laura) Burandt of Chaska, Vicky (Craig) Anderson of Chanhassen; grandchildren Kaylene Burandt, Daniel (Malissa) Burandt, Sarah (Andrew) Doughty, Matthew Burandt, Rachel (Jon) Medernach, Hannah Anderson; great-grandchildren Tyler, Jaydence, Vinny, Erin, Remington; brothers Earl Burandt of Maple Grove, Milo (Lila) Burandt of Waconia; sister Joanne (Jim) Johnson of Chaska; brother-in-law Bill Lenz of Watertown; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Gary Burandt, Mark Burandt, Brian Burandt, Brad Burandt, Erik Johnson, Fred Lenz, Mark Laumann. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh
Merlin A. Burandt
To plant a tree in memory of Merlin Burandt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.