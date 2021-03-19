Merle J. Mellgren, age 88, of Watertown passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 in Minneapolis. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 East 1st St) in Waconia with Father Martin Shallbetter as officiant. Visitation 12 p.m. until time of service. Interment at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Merle John Mellgren was born December 31, 1932 in Louriston Township, the son of Oscar and Lillian (Johnson) Mellgren. On July 22, 1961, Merle was united in marriage to Barbara (Cramble) Mellgren. Together they were blessed with three children. Merle was a sweet soul who loved this life and all in it. He was quick witted and loved telling Ole and Lena jokes. He adored being in the outdoors whether he was hunting or tending to his garden. He was especially good at pickling and was known as “the pickle man.” In his spare time, he enjoyed going to garage sales and baking. He was known for his delicious cookies. Merle was a tremendous friend and was known to visit with everyone. Above all else, Merle cherished his family and treasured the time spent with them. He will live on in their memories until they see him once again. Merle was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; parents Oscar and Lillian Mellgren; brothers Alfred Mellgren, Dennis Mellgren, Rev. Dale Mellgren; sisters Delores Krattenmaker, Vivian Osterbauer, Connie Peterson, Elenor Mellgren. Merle is survived by his loving family: children Brian (Molly) Mellgren of Delano, Cheryl Mellgren of Glencoe, Kathleen (Gary) Beneke of Glencoe; grandchildren Nick Mellgren and fiancee Nikki, Kayla (Riley) Dalbey, Scott (Alyssa) Mellgren, Kimberly Beneke; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Kennedy, Carter, Jackson, Madison, Haislee; brothers Gene (Ethel) Mellgren, Dean Mellgren; sister Thelma Estby; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Jerry Osterbauer, Gordy Peterson, Mary Mellgren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket bearers are Dana Mellgren, Scott Estby, Brad Estby and Dave Schwichtenberg. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.