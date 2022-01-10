Melissa "Missy" S. Johnson, age 41, of Norwood Young America passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held ALL AT THE CHURCH Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM and Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Melissa Sue Mesenbring was born July 3, 1980 in Waconia, MN, the daughter of Daniel and Carmen (Buckentin) Mesenbring. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with Pastor Fry as officiant. She attended St. John's Lutheran school and graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America in 1998. On April 18, 2015, Melissa was united in marriage to Troy Johnson at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, with Pastor Winter as officiant.
Melissa was hard-working and determined. After high school, she began her career in food service, with a majority of her time as a nutrition specialist at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. She was a faithful member of her church and served on the Alter Guild. Her strong faith in her Lord was shared with many who knew her. Melissa was a Godmother to Kayla and Dylan Mesenbring, and Ross Jr. and Jaelyn Ziegler. Melissa had many hobbies and found joy in nature. She enjoyed baking, fishing, snowmobiling, gardening, and time at the lake. She loved to travel and in recent years had the opportunity to visit Europe. Melissa cherished short day trips around Minnesota and weekend getaways to Duluth with her husband. She loved her cats and dogs and was looking forward to adding a donkey to the farmyard.
Above all, Melissa's greatest treasures were her husband, her family and her faith. Her life was an example of humility, generosity and grace. Melissa knew where she was going and her family finds peace in knowing they will see her again.
Melissa was preceded in death by her father Daniel Mesenbring; grandparents Raymond and Roma Mesenbring, Erwin and Margaret Buckentin.
Melissa is survived by her loving family: husband Troy; mother Carmen Mesenbring; brother and sister-in-law Ryan and Angela Mesenbring; niece and nephew Kayla and Dylan Mesenbring; father-in-law and mother-in-law Jim and Jean Johnson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Beth and Tim Peterson; nephews Noah and Zach Peterson; aunts, uncles, other relatives and many dear friends friends.
Serving as casket bearers Justin Buckentin, April Kamps, Airen Matzke, Andy Mesenbring, Noah Peterson, Zach Peterson, Cole Wichelman.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
