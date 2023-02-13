Melinda L. Niccum, age 76, of Lester Prairie passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at her home.
Celebration of Life to be held at a future date.
Melinda L. Stoehr was born August 20, 1946 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Edward and Verlaine (Zweifel) Stoehr. She attended Minnetonka High School and later got her Associates degree at Normandale Community College. On January 2, 1964, Melinda was united in marriage to Dennis Niccum in Excelsior. They were blessed with four children.
In her early years, Melinda loved to go camping and delighted in being in the outdoors. Her love of nature stayed with her, her entire life. Melinda adored going to the ocean and collecting seashells. She was content sitting on her screen porch and watching the birds in the backyard and found joy tending to her garden and flowers. Melinda also enjoyed crocheting and watching old Cary Grant movies. Her role as wife, mother and homemaker was of great importance to Melinda. Her heart was with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and treasured time spent with them.
Melinda was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Verlaine Stoehr; brother Joel Stoehr; brothers-in-law Doug Niccum, Terry Niccum.
Melinda is survived by her loving family: husband Dennis; children Dennis (Cindy) Niccum, Dawn Strasmann and Steve Volkerts, Jedediah Niccum, Zane Niccum and Rose Motzko; grandchildren Timothy Niccum and Annie D'Ambrosio, Samantha (Brett) Fahey, Megan (Brent) Nowak, Kelly (Mark) Tamminen, Michael Strasmann and Bri Romero, Damon Niccum, Kailie Niccum; great-grandchildren Zander, Morgan, Natalie, Brady, Harley, Cole, Paige, Carlos, Amora, Emmit, Ziva, Autumn; brothers Todd (Carolyn) Stoehr, Kurt (Kristin) Stoehr, Mark (Kathleen) Stoehr, Erik Stoehr; sister Beth (Chris) Fischer; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law June Stoehr, Sherill (Donny) Rettler, Sue Niccum; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
