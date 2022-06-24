Mary Sarvela Amrhein, age 52, of Waconia, MN, died peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN with her loving family by her side.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 41 East First Street, Waconia, MN. Mary's family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 4 - 8 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Mary was born October 3, 1969 in Duluth, MN, the youngest of three children to Leonard and Judith (Sullivan) Sarvela. She graduated from Marshall High School in Duluth and then received her bachelor's degree at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
On May 26, 2007, Mary married Robert Amrhein in Duluth. They had two children, Owen and Molly.
She loved working with people and was a dedicated worker all of her life from babysitting to customer service manager at Best Buy for 18 years and then Sun Country for 3 years.
She enjoyed traveling around the country with her family growing up and then with her own family. Mary was an avid participant in sports in her youth including tennis, softball, figure skating and cheerleading. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends and attending her kids sporting events. Mary was a loyal and passionate supporter of those she loved. Her smile, sense of humor, knowledge of the Hallmark channel and friendly sarcasm will be missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Judith Sarvela and mother-in-law, Jean Amrhein.
Survivors include her husband and best friend, Bob; children, Owen and Molly; brothers, David (Anne) Sarvela of Duluth, Len (Sara) Sarvela of Duluth; father-in-law, Charlie Amrhein of Carver; sister-in-law, Jenny (Tony) Nyen of Carver; brother-in-law, Ricky (Corinne) Amrhein of Green Isle; eight nieces and nephews, Madeline, Emelia, Lucy, Bode, Tatumn, Rhett, Rheia and Rhodes. She is also survived by many friends and extended family who will miss her greatly.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.
