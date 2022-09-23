Mary S. Lueth

Mary Lueth, age 96, of Norwood Young America passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Haven at Peace Village.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held AT THE CHURCH Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Leigh and Mary Gallagher; sisters and brothers-in-law Catherine and Bill Scharmer, Ann and Clyde Kinnan; brothers and sisters-in-law Dick and Delores Gallagher, Jim Gallagher, Joe Gallagher, Pat and Buelah Gallagher; father-in-law and mother-in-law Alfred and Hulda Lueth; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Walt and Glorene Lueth, John Panning.
Mary is survived by her loving family: husband Martin Lueth; children Mary (Ted) Doughty of Bloomington, Bill (Margie) Lueth of Young America, Jean (Kim) Pederson of Bloomington, Lois (Greg) McPherson of Bloomington, and Mike (Linda) Lueth of Young America; sister Dorothy (Andy) Brown; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Gladys Gallagher, Helen Panning, John and Judy Lueth; as well as 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.