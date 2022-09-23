Mary S. Lueth

Mary Lueth, age 96, of Norwood Young America passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Haven at Peace Village.

Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held AT THE CHURCH Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.

