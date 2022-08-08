Mary R. Farrell, age 78 of Belle Plaine and formerly Victoria, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her residence.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Victoria Parish Family (8228 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Fr. Martin Shallbetter as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held at the church 4-7:00 PM Friday and Saturday one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Mary Rose (Diethelm) Farrell was born December 8, 1943 in Shakopee, the daughter of Eugene and Lorene (Kaley) Diethelm. Mary was baptized at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. She attended St. Victoria Catholic School and graduated from Guardian Angels Catholic High School in Chaska. Mary furthered her education by attending Beauty-Cosmetology College in Minneapolis.
On November 6, 1965 Mary was united in marriage with Francis "Fran" Farrell. This union was blessed with children Lynn, Paul and Lori.
Mary had worked for the Tonka Beauty Salon until 1966 at which time she began operating her own beauty shop in her new home in Victoria. She was able to fulfill her goal of working part-time in her home business and raising her family.
Mary was a very faithful member of St. Victoria parish and volunteered whenever asked. She had belonged to the church choir, was instrumental in the annual church rummage sale and served on the funeral lunch committee. Time for prayer and devotion never wavered from her daily routine.
When able, Mary loved camping trips with family and friends. She enjoyed sewing and was known for her t-shirt quilts that she shared with many. Mary was very crafty and creative and could make anything old look new again. She made silk floral arrangements for weddings and special events. Mary also enjoyed gardening, canning and hitting any garage sale she could find.
Mary loved to polka dance and enjoyed many trips with the camper to polka festivals with her husband Fran.
Mary will be remembered for her loving and generous nature. A strong person so many ways, who accepted what was given her and never complained. She was a friend to everyone.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Lorene Diethelm; brother Dennis Diethelm; father-in-law and mother-in-law Myron and Isabel Farrell; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janice and Kenny Luskey.
Mary is survived by her loving family: husband Fran Farrell; children Lynn (Dale "Buddha") Worm of Jordan, Paul (Jennifer Osdoba) of Cologne, Lori (Mike "Schmitty) Schmidt of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Alex Farrell, Emily (fiancé: Braden Cederstrom) Worm, Addysen Farrell, Jacob Schmidt, Joseph Worm, Kaley Schmidt; brothers and sisters Gerry Diethelm of Victoria, Carol (Jim) Wickenhauser of Cologne, Robert (Darla) Diethelm of Victoria, Joyce (John) Heiland of Victoria; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Serving as casket bearers Mary's grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
