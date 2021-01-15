Mary K. Van Dyne, age 91, of Waconia passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Excelsior. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia, with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to Mass, all at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Mary Katherine Miller was born on November 16, 1929 in Evanston, IL, the daughter of Henry and Vivian (Durham) Miller. She was united in marriage to James Van Dyne in May of 1951. Together they were blessed with five children. Mary led a full and active life. She worked in administration at Safari Island and for National School Studios for many years. She was an active member in her church and community, serving in various groups. She was an avid golfer and was a member of a Bridge club. She enjoyed many hobbies, especially ceramics and sewing. Beyond all her many talents and abilities her greatest treasure was her family. She delighted in spending time at the cabin with her husband and family. She was a doting grandmother and cherished time spent with them. She will be greatly missed. Mary was preceded in death by her husband James Van Dyne and daughter Susan Coleman. Mary is survived by her loving family: children Christine Ohotto, Dianne (Richard) Olsby, James Van Dyne, Thomas (Brenda) Van Dyne; son-in-law John Coleman; grandchildren Jason (Jackson Kelly) Ohotto, Katherine Ohotto and Pete Speranza, Angie (Mike) Burgess, Tim (Jen) Olsby, Lisa (Brian) Fahey, Cody Van Dyne and Casey Burks, Zachery (Annika) Van Dyne, Jeana Van Dyne, Jaymes Marie Van Dyne; great-grandchildren Brody, Owen, Quinn, Kate, Kylie, Lexis, Lauren, Austin, Wyatt, Landon; brother Michael Miller; sisters Terea (Sam) Hanasz, Susie (Leo) Devarenne; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Urn bearers are Mary’s grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.