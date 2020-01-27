Mary Jane Schmitt, age 92 of Waconia, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Auburn Meadows in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E. First St.) in Waconia with Fr. Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation Wednesday one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Mary Jane (Wolff) Schmitt was born May 20, 1927 in Laketown Township of Carver County, the daughter of Emil and Amelia (Sauerbrey) Wolff. She was baptized and confirmed at Lake Auburn Moravian Church in Victoria. On October 12, 1949, Mary Jane was united in marriage with Elmer Schmitt at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. This union was blessed with daughter Candice and son George. Mary Jane had worked for Tonka Toys for 10 years and was later employed by the Pillsbury family and Kleinbank doing custodial and cleaning work. She enjoyed listening to music, especially classic country. Mary Jane also enjoyed playing piano, flower gardening, card games and visiting with family and friends. Mary Jane is preceded in death by her husband Elmer Schmitt; parents Emil and Amelia Wolff; son-in-law Gerald Anderson; brothers Harold Wolff and Edward Wolff; sisters Grace McCurdy, Evelyn Goldschmidt, Ruth Kaufhold, Alice Goldschmidt, Florence Koehnen and Helen Wolff. Mary Jane is survived by her loving family: daughter Candice Anderson of Waconia; son George Schmitt of Waconia; grandchildren Heather Miller and husband Darrel, Matthew Anderson and wife Cassie; sisters-in-law Carol Helming of Chaska, Judy Pulkrabek of Chaska, Loretta Schmitt of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
