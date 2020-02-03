Mary J. Bauer age 88 of St. Bonifacius passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday February 8, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as celebrant of the Mass. Visitation 2 hours prior to the Mass at church. Final Resting Place Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Mary was born on April 4, 1931 in Chaska, MN. Mary was married to Wilfred Pierson for many years prior to his passing in 1976. Later on Mary was then united in marriage to Willie Bauer. Mary liked fishing, bowling, helping out friends, but most of all spending time with her loving family. Mary was preceded in death by her husbands Wilfred Pierson and Wilfred Bauer, Parents Nicholas and Dortheia Schindler, son Terry Pierson, daughter-in-law Geri Pierson, brothers and sisters-in-law Nicholas and Betty Schindler, Dave and Lois Schindler, Dan and Isabella Schindler, sister and brothers-in-law Ruth and Donald Ice, Peggy and Sig Lytzen, Dorothy and Allen Terry, sister in-law Mary Schindler, brothers in-law Richard Pass, Ken Schnieder, Dan Workman, brothers and sisters in-law Tony and Virginia Bauer, Raymond Bauer, Norbert Bauer, Roman and Winifred Riesgraf, Paul and Angie Mader Mary is survived by her loving family: children and spouses Steven and Sue Pierson of Balsam Lake, WI, Jeffrey Pierson of Chaska, Mike and Carole Pierson of Watertown, Carol and Jerry Linder of Wyoming, Tonjia Bohlinger of Mesa, AZ, Mary and John Lobitz of Watertown, Mark Pierson of Avery, WI, Russell and Sandy Pierson of Glencoe, Lisa and Tom Berry of Spear Fish, SD, Kevin and Mary Pierson of Winthrop, Candy Bauer of Cologne; Grandchildren: Jenny and Mike Gau, Mathew Pierson, Christina and Chris Johnson, Erica and Anders Ihrke, Brian Pierson, Bradley Pierson, Nicholas Pierson, Robert Dummer, Jeffrey Dummer, Jonathon Dummer, Jason Pierson and friend Caitlin, Jessica Pierson, Christopher and Brianna Pieper, Nichol and Dylan McClurg, Danielle and Nick Burns, Brandon Pierson, Joshua and Amber Pierson, Amanda and Mark Clay Johnson, Jeremy and Katie Pierson, Crystal and Josh Stuewe, Chad and Candice Pierson, Ashley and Tex Lermeny, Tim and Ashley Berry, Michael and Alyson Pierson, Cathrine and Adam Helmbrecht, Mathew Davidson, Christopher Davidson, Felicia Bauer; Great-Grandchildren: Paige and Dalton Gau, Danny and Natalie Johnson, Isabella and Brynlee Ihrke, Rachelle and Alex Pierson, Kyle Dummer, Gavin and Ellie Dummer, Bryce Pierson, Keenan and Jace Pieper, Audrey, Maci, Rylan and Case McGlurg, Lilly and Aspen Pierson, Landon and Peyton Pierson, Aiden and Bria Pierson, Kinley Stuewe, Willa Pierson, George, Olivia and Morgan Lermeny, Audrey Berry, Hunter and Gage Pierson, MacKenzie, Kennedy and Lane Helmbrect, Ellie Davidson, Warren and Sophia Bauer; Brother John “Jack” Schindler of Shakopee; brother and sister-in-law Duane and Gloria Pierson of Avon, sisters in-law Marlene Workman, Lois Bauer, and Jeanette Pass both of Chaska; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
