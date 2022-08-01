Mary F. Beckrich, age 92, of Cologne passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at The Haven in Norwood Young America.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (201 Church St) in Cologne with Father Abraham George as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday, all at the church. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Mary F. Feldmann was born January 16, 1930 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Engelbert and Florence (Duffy) Feldmann. She graduated from Shakopee High School. On October 10, 1950, Mary was united in marriage to Donald Beckrich in Shakopee, MN.
Mary and Don started their life together on a small hobby farm in Shakopee where they welcomed their only child, Jerry. They lived there until 1989 when the Highway 169 bypass came through their farm and they relocated to Cologne. They purchased a dairy farm where she and Don helped Jerry fulfill his dream of owning a dairy farm. Mary's work career consisted of clerical work at Jacob Ries Bottling Co., the First National Bank in Shakopee, and finishing her career as the church secretary at St. Mark's in Shakopee. Her greatest job was taking care of her family!
Mary had many passions throughout her life. She was a faithful member of St. Marks Catholic Church in Shakopee, St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Cologne, the Scott County Historical Society, the Catholic Society of Foresters, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary. She had an incredible talent in needlepoint where she made hundreds of dish towels in her life along with many quilt panels and table cloths. She had a special group of friends that met weekly to do crafts and enjoy time together for over 40 years. She was on a bowling league for many years and a softball team where she had reunions with her teammates into her 80's. She had a love of sports and enjoyed watching the grandchildren's games and the Twins and the Vikings! Mary was a great cook and had a special talent of making pies and cakes. You considered yourself very lucky to have one given to you for your birthday!
Mary loved her family and friends more than anything in life and truly enjoyed the love they gave her back!! With Mary, you didn't have to be a blood relative to be her family! She loved deeply and enjoyed life to the fullest always with a smile. We were blessed to have her in our life!
Thank you to everyone who was here to support our family through the end. A special thank you to the Harbor/Haven Reflections and Hospice employees who cared for Mary so lovingly through her time there. A very special thank you to Grace, Judy and Doris who loved her so much! We appreciate you all!
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Donald; parents Engelbert and Florence Feldmann; brother Richard; father-in-law and mother-in-law Mathias and Mary Beckrich; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Richard (Ann) Beckrich, Gilbert Beckrich, Georgene (Vern) Nelson, Mildred Beckrich.
Mary is survived by her loving family: son and daughter-in-law Jerry and Diane Beckrich of Cologne; grandchildren Jacob Schneider, Phil and Cassie Schneider, Thomas Schneider and special friend Kelsey Zent, Matt and Lindsay Ernst; great-grandchildren Lane Schneider, Kashton Schneider, Justice, Maddie, Ty and Courtney Mauer, Riley, Gracie and Jasper Stang, Emmett Ernst; sisters-in-law Rosie Beckrich, Barb Lenzmeier; along with many, many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket bearers are Andrew Beckrich, Matt Beckrich, John Beckrich, Sandy Hotzler, Rick Marschall and Gary Nelson.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
