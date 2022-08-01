Mary F. Beckrich

Mary F. Beckrich, age 92, of Cologne passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at The Haven in Norwood Young America.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (201 Church St) in Cologne with Father Abraham George as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday, all at the church. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.