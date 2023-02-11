Mary Anne (Murphy) Wandersee, of Bucerias, MX, passed away on Monday, February, 6, 2023, at the age of 63.
Mary Anne was born on October 17, 1959, the youngest child of Anthony and Catherine (Roth) Murphy. She graduated from Watertown-Mayer High School in 1978. On May 2, 1981, she married the love of her life, Todd Wandersee. They resided in Watertown and Delano, MN before retiring and moving to their dream destination of Bucerias, MX. Mary Anne was an incredible wife, mother and grandmother.
Mary Anne is preceded in death by her parents and by her sister Carol.
She is survived and dearly loved by her husband of 41 years, Todd Wandersee; son, Brent (Ana) Wandersee; daughter, Deannine (Adam) Seefeldt; five grandchildren, Daven, Hadley, Darren, Asher and Nora; brother, Tony (Wilma) Murphy; brother, Mike (Marlene) Murphy; mother-in-law, Diane (George) Schlechter; sisters-in-law, Doddie and Tammy; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.