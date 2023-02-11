Mary Anne (Murphy) Wandersee

Mary Anne (Murphy) Wandersee, of Bucerias, MX, passed away on Monday, February, 6, 2023, at the age of 63.

Mary Anne was born on October 17, 1959, the youngest child of Anthony and Catherine (Roth) Murphy. She graduated from Watertown-Mayer High School in 1978. On May 2, 1981, she married the love of her life, Todd Wandersee. They resided in Watertown and Delano, MN before retiring and moving to their dream destination of Bucerias, MX. Mary Anne was an incredible wife, mother and grandmother.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.