Mary Ann Baumann, age 70, of Winsted passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 13, 1949 in Lester Prairie, MN the daughter of Walter & Isabel (Knott) Laurence. Mary Ann graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1967. On May 13, 1972, Mary Ann Laurence and Richard A.R. Baumann were joined in Holy Marriage at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. God blessed their marriage with three sons Troy, Todd and Terry. She was formerly employed for fifty-two years at St. Mary’s Care Center in Winsted. She loved taking care of the residents at the nursing home, and getting to know them and their families. Her family was everything to her! She enjoyed cooking, entertaining people at her home, and visiting with family and friends. She cherished her time with her grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by family talking, laughing, and telling stories. Mary Ann was a faithful, lifetime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. She is survived by her loving husband: Richard Baumann; sons: Troy (Betty) Baumann of Plato, Todd (Cathy) Baumann of Cokato and Terry Baumann of Maple Grove; grandchildren: Tyler, Taylor and Alex; brothers: Roger Laurence of Lester Prairie and Mel (Joanie) Laurence of Mound; other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Isabel Laurence. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Baumann will be held at a later date at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. Father Tony Stubeda will be the Celebrant. Alice Nowak will be the organist for the Mass Inurnment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. A time of gathering will be held two hours prior to Mass at the church. The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.chilsonfuneralhome.com
