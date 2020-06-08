Mary Ann Baumann

Mary Ann Baumann, age 70, of Winsted passed away on April 15, 2020 at her residence. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Baumann will be held on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. Inurnment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11th from 4-8 P.M. at The Chilson Funeral Home. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 P.M. NO FURTHER VISITATION WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY MORNING. SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED. Arrangements for Mary Ann Baumann are by The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. Online condolences may be made to: www.chilsonfuneralhome.com

